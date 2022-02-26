Priyanka Chopra backed American series on Madhuri Dixit's life cancelled, confirms The Fame Game star

Actress Madhuri Dixit, who is currently receiving love for her debut Netflix series The FameGame, has now confirmed that the American series based on her life that was backed by Priyanka Chopra is no longer happening. It was back in 2017 that Priyanka had announced in Variety that she has come on board as a producer for an American comedy series to be based on Madhuri Dixit's life. The series was to be written and directed by Sri Rao, who has now directed The Fame Game. The show was to be based on Madhuri's life in US Suburbs after she gave up her acting career and married Dr Sriram Nene.

However, as reported by Indian Express now from a group interview, Madhuri revealed that the series is no longer happening. She said that there were ongoing discussions related to the show and that Sri Rao had worked on the script too. However, it didn't get approved. She said, "We were trying to pitch it and Shri Rao, director of The Fame Game, who has written the script of the show, was involved with that project too. But sometimes things work and sometimes they don’t. We tried to get that sitcom approved but it didn’t pan out."

Further, talking about it, she cleared out that the show was not supposed to be her autobiography but a part fiction, part reality series that shed light on certain instances from her life after she moved to Denver where no one knew her. However, Madhuri confirmed that it is no longer happening. She said, "It is done and we are not working on it anymore."

Meanwhile, Madhuri has made her OTT debut recently with The Fame Game that also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. The series is streaming already and it has opened to great reviews. Fans of Madhuri were eager to see her back on the screens since they last saw her in Karan Johar's film Kalank.

