Priyanka Chopra beats Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to become most followed Bollywood celeb on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most celebrated actors globally. After winning the Miss World title in 2000, Chopra stepped in the Bollywood industry and ever since then she has come a long way. From featuring in Hindi movies to bagging roles in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has wowed audiences with her acting prowess. Now, she has bagged yet another title as 2022 kicked-in. Wondering what the title is?

Well, Priyanka Chopra has now become the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram beating many Bollywood beauties including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and more. Priyanka currently enjoys a whooping fan following of 72.4m on the photo-sharing application which makes her the reigning Bollywood beauty on Instagram. Take a look at it below:

After Priyanka Chopra, the Baaghi star Shradhha Kapoor enjoys 68.5m followers on Instagram. In third place comes Deepika Padukone who has about 63.4m followers. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have about 60.4m and 55.9m followers online respectively. Speaking of male actors, Akshay Kumar is reigning at the top with about 58.3m followers. However, it is way less than Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In terms of work, Priyanka was last seen in the drama movie, The White Tiger alongside Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released sci-fi flick The Matrix Resurrections. Apart from this she has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Citadel and Text For You.

