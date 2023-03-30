Priyanka Chopra beats Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez to emerge as owner of second wealthiest celeb beauty brand

There’s no looking back for Priyanka Chopra! The actress has not only starred in several super-hit Bollywood movies, but has also been a part of some interesting international projects. She will next be seen in the Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. Not only is Priyanka an incredibly talented actress, she is also an author, entrepreneur, and businesswoman. Recently, a report in UK-based beauty comparison platform Cosmetify shared a list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands of 2023 based on their recent annual revenue, and Priyanka’s hair care brand emerged second on the list, just after Rihanna’s cosmetic brand.

Priyanka Chopra’s hair care brand is the second wealthiest celeb beauty brand of 2023

Rihanna’s Fenty beauty took the topmost spot on Cosmetify’s list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands of 2023 with 477.2 million pounds. It was followed by Priyanka Chopra’s hair care brand, which ranked second on the list, with 429.9 million pounds. Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic brand ranked third on the list with 301.4 million pounds in revenue, followed by Ariana Grande’s beauty brand, with 70.3 million pounds. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty earned the fifth spot on the list with 50.2 million pounds in revenue.

Priyanka Chopra on foraying into business

Priyanka’s hair care brand debuted last year, in 2022. Speaking about foraying into the business side, PeeCee told Vogue India, “I’ve just recently taken to the business side of both, the beauty and the entertainment industry. That really made me bifurcate the difference between sitting in the stylist’s chair and using a bunch of products, to actually having a say in the products going into my hair.”

Priyanka Chopra has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming series Citadel, which will premiere on Prime Video on April 28.

