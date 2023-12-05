Priyanka Chopra becomes latest victim of Deepfake; 5 Bollywood actresses who fell prey to it

The advent of deepfake technology has raised concern over safety. Over the past few years, it has been misused by people to morph people, particularly celebrities into a video and share it as an original. In a short period of time, many Bollywood celebs have fallen prey to this practice. The most recent one is Priyanka Chopra. So let us take a closer look at all the Bollywood actresses who fell prey to it. The list includes names like Alia Bhatt and Katina Kaif among others.

A list of actresses who became victim of deepfake

1. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has become the latest victim of deepfake technology. Unlike others, the actress's face wasn't used directly. However, voice and lines were used in a fake brand promotion video. According to India Today, PC can be seen talking about her yearly earnings and promoting a brand in the fake video.

2. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna was the first Bollywood celebrity to fall prey to deepfake. In early November, the Animal actress's face was replaced on a British influencer's body and it quickly went viral. In response, she wrote: "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online." She further called the situation "extremely scary". After the video went viral, several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur voiced their concern over it.

Advertisement

3. Alia Bhatt

In late November, a manipulated video of Alia Bhatt started doing the rounds on the internet. In it, the girl dressed in a blue floral outfit can be seen making obscene gestures. This technology can allow the manipulation of images and videos by morphing anyone's face on any given picture or video. Deepfakes look convincing on a certain level and have sparked concerns over Artificial Intelligence (AI)'s misuse.

4. Kajol

In the same month, Kajol was also targeted by the deepfake after a manipulated video of her was circulated on the internet. The footage belongs to a British social media influencer named Rosie Breen who shared it on TikTok as part of the Get Ready With Me trend, as per BoomLive. In the fake video, however, Kajol's face has been swapped by her and it seems that the DDLJ actress is changing her clothes in front of the camera.

5. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene from her recent release Tiger 3 was well received. Unfortunately, a snippet of her from the scene was morphed to be shown in a different outfit. Later on, her fake photographs were deleted from all the social media platforms.

The sudden rise in deep fake cases is a stark reminder of how a handful of people can create chaos and misuse technology to instill fear. These cases have started a discussion to create strong laws that can prevent more such incidents in the future.

ALSO READ: Did you know Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra after just three dates?