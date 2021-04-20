Priyanka Chopra 'begs' all to stay home amid COVID 19 situation: Our medical fraternity is at a breaking point

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share her thoughts over the COVID 19 second wave in India. The global star reminded all to follow all protocols and to stay at home amid the 'grave' situation in India.

Global star Jonas has gone ahead and shared her suggestions with Indians amid the COVID 19 second wave. The Quantico star took to social media to share a note with the suggestion for all to stay at home amid the spike in COVID 19 cases in India. Priyanka shared that owing to the 'grave' situation in the country due to the spike in COVID 19 cases, the medical staff is on the verge of a breakdown. Further, the star said that she's been scared on seeing images from different parts of India.

Sharing her thoughts in a note, Priyanka begged all to stay at home. Taking to her Twitter handle, Priyanka shared a note that reads, "The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary...the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point." Further, she urged everyone to follow what the doctors have been saying in and out and to stay at home.

Her note further reads, "Please stay home.. I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neigbours, community, and also out frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: Stay home, Ensure everyone you know stays home, If you have to step out, wear a mask, Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation... we cannot take this lightly. Get the vaccine when it's your turn. Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system." The star stood up for the medical community in India and put out a strong message to urge everyone to be at home.

Take a look:

Over the past few weeks, India has crossed several grim milestones pertaining to COVID 19 cases in India and many states are back in lockdown. Amid this, the Central Government has announced vaccination for all above the age of 18 from May 1, 2021. Amid this, stars and celebs have been urging fans on social media to stay at home. Now, Priyanka also has joined many others in raising awareness and imploring everyone to be at home and mask up if stepping out amid the current COVID 19 surge.

Also Read|Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys 'Sunday Skies' as she captures a mesmerizing shot of clouds; PIC

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Twitter

Share your comment ×