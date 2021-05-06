Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi to Sonu Sood, John Abraham: Stars who're using social media to raise COVID 19 awareness

Amid the second wave of COVID 19, Bollywood stars have ditched movie promotions and selfies and have been using social media handles to help people become aware about the disease and resources. Here's a list of all those who have come forth in helping.

It has been a turbulent few weeks for India as the COVID 19 second wave has hit the nation. The number of cases sharply went up a few weeks back and amid it, the shortage of important medical supplies came up. Amid this, Bollywood celebs stepped out and have been using the power of social media to help spread awareness related to Coronavirus. From helping people financially to raising COVID 19 calls for help to spreading the word about resources, our stars like , John Abraham, Bhumi Pednekar, , and more have truly turned their social media handles around and dedicated them to helping amid COVID 19 second wave.

John Abraham

The action superstar did not just postpone the release of his film Satyameva Jayate 2, but also went ahead and tied up with several NGOs to post on his handle amid the COVID 19 second wave. John put out a statement where he informed everyone how he will be handing over his social media handle to NGOs who need help amid COVID 19. He even shared a video to encourage everyone to do their bit to help those in need. From spreading awareness about plasma donation to helping raise funds for oxygen concentrators, John has been using his social media handles to do his bit.

Deepika Padukone

The recent one to join the list of celebs spreading awareness amid COVID 19 is Deepika Padukone. The star recently shared a post that raised awareness about mental health. Deepika shared numbers of various helplines that one could call when feeling low and alone. In her post, she reminded all, "Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope!"

Another leading star from Bollywood who has turned her social media handle around completely to help spread awareness about COVID 19 is Alia Bhatt. The star has been sharing numbers and helplines in various states where people could call for enquiries related to hospital beds, ambulances, NGOs numbers for food and medical support and much more. She even teamed up with her film RRR co-stars to urge everyone to stand together.

Sonam Kapoor

A popular star who is currently in London, Sonam Kapoor has also dedicated her social media handles to spreading awareness related to various aspects amid COVID 19 pandemic. From amplifying requests for oxygen cylinders to highlighting resources available to sharing guides to mental health, Sonam's social media handle can be called a go to place in case anyone needs help. The star has been using the power of her social media following to help those who need it amid COVID 19 second wave.

And this link is for anyone to donate from any part of the world...

Let’s help people breathe https://t.co/Y1gd083dya+ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 2, 2021

Another star who has been using her Twitter handle to amplify the needs of various users who are distressed amid COVID 19 is Taapsee Pannu. The Badla star has been sharing every request for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, plasma donation and more. The star's Twitter handle is filled with people who are in the need for medical supplies or other important resources amid their battle with COVID 19 and she is doing her bit in amplifying the calls for help.

Bhumi Pednekar

Having recovered herself from COVID 19, Bhumi Pednekar turned a warrior in the battle against the disease and has been rooting for plasma donation. The star has been sharing posts of people in need for plasma, oxygen concentrators, ICU beds and more amid their battle with COVID 19. She also has been urging everyone to donate plasma if they have battled the disease as it could save a life. She even has been sharing awareness about getting the vaccination done from May 1 for all above the age of 18 years.

Sonu Sood

Known to be a messiah of migrants, Sonu Sood has been at it since the pandemic began in 2020 and the actor is unstoppable. He has been tirelessly using the power of social media to mobilise support, get resources like medical equipment, arrange hospital beds and more for those who have called to him for help. The actor recently even was in touch with Chinese ambassadors on social media over supply of oxygen concentrators. The actor has been doing his bit and at the same time, is also beckoning to the government to bring new reforms related to helping those whose lives have been affected by COVID crisis. He even shared videos in which he urged the government to sponsor education of those kids who lost parents due to COVID 19. All in all, the Simmba actor has been at it on social media since over a year now and there is no stopping him.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The global star, Priyanka used the power of her reach to share and amplify resources and calls for help. However, she did not stop at that. She went ahead and even used social media and tied up with Give India to start a fundraiser to procure medical supplies and boost medical infrastructure in India amid COVID 19 second wave. Her fundraiser has been getting international attention as well. Many Hollywood celebs have also backed her up including Jonas Brothers, Sophie Turner, Irina Shayk and more. The star even used her reach and her work as global citizen to request President Biden to share vaccination with India as the US ordered more than required. She also has been raising awareness about the importance of following COVID 19 protocols amid the pandemic.

Mira Rajput

's wife Mira Rajput joined her brother-in-law and sister in kicking off a movement called 'Billion Breath Movement' along with a fundraiser on Give India to help procure medical supplies like oxygen concentrators amid the COVID 19 crisis in India. The star wife has been using her social media handle to amplify requests for help and also share contacts of people who have resources available for those who need them. Mira also has been spreading positivity amid the trying times and with the Billion Breath movement, she has been urging people to work out and stay healthy while staying home amid COVID 19.

Known to be among the popular stars, Varun Dhawan also recently joined in the battle against COVID 19. He has been using his social media handle over the past few weeks to help out amid the COVID 19 crisis. He even joined hands with an NGO to raise awareness about donation for oxygen concentrators and himself also contributed to the same. He also has been sharing posts and guides to help those in self quarantine at home. Varun even shared a post highlighting the importance of Proning when oxygen levels drop.

Focusing on amplifying requests of people who are in need amid COVID 19, Katrina Kaif also has jumped in to do her bit amid the COVID 19 surge. The actress, who also battled COVID 19 last month, has been sharing posts and numbers of those people in need for oxygen cylinders, ICU beds and more amid their battle with COVID 19. Not just this, Katrina also has been raising awareness about new COVID 19 protocols like double masking. The star also has been urging all to get registrations done for vaccination for those above 18 years of age.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined in to help everyone understand COVID 19 and its impact, especially on children. Kareena shared a video on her handle for kids to understand the importance of COVID 19 vaccination. Not just this, since the registrations opened for all above 18 years of age, Kareena has been urging all to take the jab via her social media posts. She even shared a special post regarding a helpline number for child rescue for kids who have lost both parents due to COVID 19. The star tried to raise awareness about legal ways of adoption of kids whose parents passed due to COVID 19. Not just this, she even shared a strong message in a post mentioning the importance of staying at home and masking up if heading out amid the pandemic.

Apart from this, many other Gen-Z celebs like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more have been using social media to amplify calls for help amid COVID 19. Besides those who have been using social medi, many stars like , , and more have helped monetarily and by gestures amid the COVID 19 second wave.

