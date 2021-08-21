Priyanka Chopra bids goodbye to producer Pradeep Guha in emotional post: You were always my forever champion

A piece of heart-breaking news arrived this morning as renowned producer Pradeep Guha passed away in Mumbai leaving the Bollywood industry in shock. Among others, global actress also mourned the demise of the producer. The actress penned an emotional note for Pradeep as she bid him a final goodbye.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a series of pictures and a video with Pradeep and called him her “forever champion”. She wrote, “You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much. This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much. I’ve had very few constants in my life and outside my parents, you were one that I truly saw as my mentor. You saw something in me I never knew I had. You never shied away from reminding me on how I could be better. You always lead with charge.”

“This video above, is part of an interview he did around the release of my memoir, in which he features prominently. As always, his words were an encouragement and an affirmation, something I knew I could always count on,” the Sky is Pink actress added. Priyanka also promised to keep striving to make him proud, “I’ve learned so much from you PG. With such a heavy heart I say a final goodbye to a huge constant in my adult life. I’ll miss the laughter, the gossiping, the stories, the encouragement. Will keep striving to make you proud. Picture abhi baaki hai. Gone too soon. My love and condolences to Papia, @guhasanket and everyone whose life he touched. Love you and rest in peace PG.”

It is reported that the producer Pradeep was diagnosed with advanced-stage liver cancer around three weeks ago and was critically ill of late. He was getting his treatment done in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital and was reportedly admitted to ICU. Earlier, when Guha’s condition had deteriorated, his family released a statement that read, “Unfortunately, the aggressive nature of the disease has led to rapid deterioration in his condition. The next 48-72 hours are critical. He has been put on the Ventilator early this morning and is in ICU in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital”.