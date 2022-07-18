Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor & more send 'love & light' as actress turns 40

Time and again Priyanka Chopra has proved that she is a global icon. Be it her performances or her awards, she has always been at the top. She is one of the top actresses and has become a notable name in Hollywood after having a fruitful career in Bollywood. As the actress celebrates her 40th birthday today, several industry friends of Priyanka like Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others took to their social media and penned sweet messages to the Bajirao Mastani actress.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Priyanka and wrote: “Happy happy birthday @priyankachopra. Hopefully see you soon. Lots and lots of love." Malaika Arora also shared a picture of Priyanka on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday dear PC. Keep shining and soaring higher and higher." Janhvi Kapoor also wrote, “May you continue your trailblazing journey of world domination with even more energy and zest and love and laughter.

Priyanka's Aitraaz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan added: “Happy Birthday PCJ. Power, love and global domination forever @priyankachopra.” Anushka Sharma also shared a picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday @priyankachopra. Wishing you love and light always.” Rakul Preet Singh also wrote, “Happy birthday to my forever favourite Desi girl. You inspire in so many ways.”

Meanwhile, R Madhavan shared a picture of Priyanka, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and her mother Madhu Chopra. He wrote, “Dear dear @priyankachopra. Wish you a very very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead. Such a wonderful and important year for both of you and I pray that it’s all that you hope for and much more. Tons of love." Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre and Jacqueline Fernandez and others also wished the actress on her special day.

On the work front, Priyanka has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will next be seen in Citadel, Ending Things, and It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa. This marks Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

