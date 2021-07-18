Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor & others send virtual love & wishes

Back home in India, several actors took to social media to wish the Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra as she turned 39. Check out the wishes below.

Be it in India or across the world, 's fans have flooded social media to wish their favourite actress on her special day. From her early films to dazzling red carpet moments in the west, Twitter is full of messages and love for Priyanka Chopra as the actress turns 39 today. Back home in India, several actors took to social media to wish the Desi Girl. While and were one of the first few to post wishes, several others also made it special.

One of them was Kareena Kapoor Khan who shared a drop dead gorgeous monochrome photo of PeeCee and wrote, "Happy Birthday Priyanka..may you keep brekaing boundaries forever." A rather quirky wish came from Zoya Akhtar who shared a photo of Catwoman which read, "Reality? Who's brilliant idea was that? Happy birthday PeeCee..keep making your dreams come true."

Young actor Janhvi Kapoor also shared a stunning picture of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday to everyone's favourite desi girl!! Wishing you another year of being a complete boss and making it seem so effortless and fun." Whereas, Kiara said, "Happy Birthday our OG Desi Girl."

Check out all the birthday wishes for Priyanka Chopra below:

In fact, Dostana director and Priyanka's close friend Tarun Mansukhani also penned a heartfelt wish. Sharing a series of photos, he wrote, "We've gone from strangers to friends to family... and in that time, I've seen you grow from my girl to the ultimate desigirl and now to the global girl! What an inspiring journey it has been! Happy birthday @priyankachopra here's to decades more of forgetting to click new pictures and reposting the same old ones!!!"

Check it out:

Here's wishing Priyanka Chopra a very happy birthday!

