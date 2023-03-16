Priyanka Chopra blesses our Thursday morning with her flawless selfie; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra is gorgeous and there is no denying this fact. There is never a dull moment on her Instagram feed as she often makes sure to treat her fans with her lovely selfies. In the last couple of days the actress grabbed all the limelight due to her fashion game at the events surrounding the 95th Academy Awards. From the Pre-Oscar bash to the post-party, PeeCee was surely dressed to slay. Today too, she has made sure to set the internet on fire with her beautiful selfie and we ain’t complaining about it at all.

Priyanka Chopra shares her selfie

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie of her. In the picture, we can see the actress flaunting her flawless minimal makeup look. Her rosy cheeks, thick eyebrows, and glossy lips make her look even more beautiful. She has left her hair open and can be seen wearing a coat, although that is not visible. Her rosy cheeks add to her beauty and we cannot stop looking at her.

Check out the post:

Priyanka Chopra reveals Bollywood’s next superstar

At SXSW 2023, Priyanka Chopra was asked to name Bollywood’s next superstar, and instantly she took Alia Bhatt’s name. Later she added that Alia is already a superstar. Priyanka further added that she likes Alaya Furniturewala. PeeCee feels that she is just cool and has her own perspective and is not trying to be like everyone else.

The Global icon has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The trailer has already created a lot of hype and we bet fans cannot wait to see her in this full-fledged Hollywood film. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Citadel. Talking about her Bollywood projects, she has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in hand. This film is about a girl's road trip and will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

