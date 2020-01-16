Priyanka Chopra on Bollywood’s focus on female protagonists: When I first started, heroes decided the heroine

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her way to Mumbai this afternoon. The desi girl opened up about how Bollywood has changed over the years and now the focus is on female-oriented films. Here’s what Priyanka had to say.

When it comes to naming a star who has left an indelible global footprint with her performances in Hollywood as well as Bollywood films, Jonas. As the star of films like Aitraaz, Mary Kom, Fashion, The Sky Is Pink and many more, Priyanka managed to impress everyone with her acting prowess as well as with her charm. However, when the Dostana star had joined Bollywood, things were way different and focus was on the hero of the film. However, now, the focus has shifted to female actors who lead as the protagonist.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Priyanka mentioned that she feels great about the change that has happened in Bollywood. The Sky is Pink actress recalled how when she started, it was the male actor of the film who decided the female protagonist opposite him. PeeCee also remembered the times when she took up films like Aitraaz and Fashion, she was told it’s only when actresses want to finish their careers, women take up such roles. However, Priyanka went on to nail the roles and leave an imprint in people’s mind.

Priyanka also shared how the current lot of actresses have compelled people to watch content driven films. Priyanka said, “Now, we’ve actors like , , , Vidya Balan come out there and say, ‘These are the stories we want to tell, and we will do it so well we will compel you to come in and watch them.’ When I started doing it, very few people were doing it.” She even spoke about how heroines were picked at the beck and call of actors and said, “I’m sure it still happens with a lot of films, but what has changed is the audience, and the acceptance of watching films with content instead of the gender of the lead actor. That’s one big change we’ve seen.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka is back in the city and was snapped at the Mumbai airport this afternoon. In the past few days, we have seen PeeCee spend time with Nick Jonas as well as attend Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ 10 anniversary bash. Photos from the same showcases Nick and Priyanka pose with Joe Jonas, Kevin and Danielle. A day back, Priyanka announced a project with Avengers: Endgame directors, The Russo Brothers which will co-star Richard Madden. Fans of the actress are waiting for her to announce her Bollywood film. She was last seen in The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar.

