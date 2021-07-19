Priyanka Chopra calls Bhumi Pednekar 'Birthday Twin' as she showers her with love in a post

As Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra share their birthdays, the latter took to social media to share a heartfelt note for the former. Priyanka's wish for Bhumi was filled with love and warmth.

Global star Jonas recently turned a year older and celebrated her birthday in London. However, another Bollywood star who shares her birthday with Priyanka is Bhumi Pednekar. Both Bhumi and Priyanka turned a year older on July 18, 2021. Bhumi too celebrated her birthday with her close friends and photos of it were all over social media. Now, Priyanka too has sent her love to Bhumi a day after their birthdays and shared a lovely photo of the latter on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka penned a note for Bhumi as he wished her a great year ahead. Along with it, she shared a photo of Bhumi laughing her heart out in a yellow one shoulder dress with a choker on her neck. Sharing her wish, Priyanka wrote, "Belated Happy Birthday Beautiful! @bhumipednekar Hope you have a magical year ahead. #BirthdayTwin." The belated wish by Priyanka caught the attention of netizens and many loved how the global star sent Bhumi good wishes.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka celebrated her 39th birthday by the side of the pool and her photos of pre-birthday eve had gone viral on social media. The global star stunned in a black swimsuit as she went on a spree of sharing beautiful photos on social media. Priyanka apparently received an expensive bottle of wine as a birthday gift from Nick and she shared a photo of it on her social media handle.

On the work front, Priyanka has been busy with the shooting of her web series Citadel with Richard Madden in London. She recently shared a selfie with blood-red spots on her face after the shoot. She also has Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

Also Read|Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: When actress confessed she wasn't sure about her accent and called it 'global'

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Share your comment ×