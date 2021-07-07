Priyanka Chopra calls Dilip Kumar’s demise an ‘end of an era’; Says ‘His contribution to arts is invaluable’

After Dilip Kumar breathed his last today, Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned an emotional note for the late actor.

Dilip Kumar’s demise has left the nation heartbroken. The legendary actor had breathed his last today at the age of 98 due to prolonged age related illness. His demise has come as shock to everyone, the entire nation has been mourning the loss of an iconic star. In fact, several celebs have also taken to social media to pay their condolences to Dilip Kumar and had penned heartfelt notes for him. And now Jonas has also remembered the legendary star and shared an emotional post.

The actress shared some throwback pics of Dilip Kumar along with a video of one of his iconic dialogues. In the caption, Priyanka stated that Dilip Kumar’s demise has marked an end of an era. She wrote, “"हक़ हमेशा सर झुका के नहीं... सर उठा के मांगा जाता है|" – सौदागर. यूसुफ साहब ने ज़िन्दगी सर उठा के जी है| उनसे मिलने का मौका बहुत कम लोगों को मिला था, लेकिन उनमे से एक खुशनसीब मैं हूँ| जबसे मैंने सायरा जी और यूसुफ साहब को जाना है मुझे उनसे सिर्फ और सिर्फ प्यार और दुआऐं मिली है| उनसे मिलना, कुछ हलकी बातें करना, मैं अपनी ज़िन्दगी के कुछ सबसे हसीन पलों में गिनती हूँ| Yusuf Saab's contribution to the Arts is invaluable and irreplaceable. Today the curtains have come down on one of India’s greatest. An end of an era. My condolences to Saira ma’am and the family. Rest in peace.”

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post for Dilip Kumar here:

Meanwhile, the late actor has been laid to rest in Mumbai in the presence of close family members with full state honours. In fact, celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and Subhash Ghai have were also papped at Dilip Kumar’s funeral.

