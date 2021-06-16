Priyanka Chopra calls her mom Madhu Chopra ‘combination of intellect and allure’ in a birthday post

Priyanka Chopra pens a heartfelt and nostalgic note as she wishes mommy Madhu Chopra a happy birthday. Read an excerpt from Priyanka’s post.

could not be with her mom Madhu Chopra on her birthday but she sure posted an adorable wish for her on Instagram. Priyanka is currently in London, fulfilling her work commitments as she is filming for the show Citadel. Priyanka wrote a lovely caption as she shared an excerpt from her book mentioning the inspiration she has received from her mom. The caption read, “Happy birthday, mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads... see you real soon." also reacted to the post and wrote, “Happy birthday Madhu aunty” in the comment section.

The excerpt from Priyanka’s memoir ‘Unfinished’ read, “My mother was a combination of intellect and allure. As she would get ready to meet guests, I would study her carefully applying her makeup, creams, and perfumes and then getting dressed for the evening. Her wardrobe was all color - chiffon saris in floral prints and solid hot pinks, bright oranges, deep reds, golden yellows. Her long, dark hair hung to her waist, and she usually wore it down in a braid or in a bun at the nape of her neck. I loved watching her put on her makeup-kajal to line her eyes, lipstick, and always a red bindi in the center of her forehead.”

Take a look at the post:

Further, in the excerpt, Priyanka mentioned that she wants to imbibe certain qualities from her mother like being ‘elegant, eloquent, impeccably dressed, impossibly glamorous’. Nick Jonas has also shared a warm post on his Instagram story sharing mother-in-law Madhu’s picture and wrote, “Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law”.

