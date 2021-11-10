Priyanka Chopra calls Malala Yousafzai ‘absolute vision’ as she congratulates her for nikkah with Asser Malik

It was a happy day for all the admirers and fans of Malala Yousafzai who were pleasantly surprised by the announcement of her nikkah ceremony. Malala posted several pictures with her husband now, Asser Malik as she made this beautiful announcement to the world. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has always been very fond of her and her work took to her social media to congratulate the new couple and wish them all the happiness. On several occasions before as well, the actress has taken to her social media to express her fondness for the educational activist.

Sharing the picture of Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote on her Instagram story, “Congratulations @malala. Wishing you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision!!” For the unversed, Nobel laureate and author Malala Yousafzai recently revealed that she got married in a small Nikah ceremony in her home Birmingham. Malala announced the news by sharing pictures of her now-husband Asser Malik, who is the general manager high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). According to his LinkedIn, Asser joined the organisation in May 2020. As far as his credentials are concerned, the networking website suggests that he previously worked with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans as an operational manager and also ran a player management agency.

If you missed it, in her announcement post, Malala shared 4 pictures on her social media and wrote “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.” Following the nikkah ceremony, Asser took to Instagram and made the same announcement.

