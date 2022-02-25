Priyanka Chopra calls Ukraine-Russia crisis 'terrifying'; Farhan Akhtar hopes for peace

Russia and Ukraine are currently grabbing headlines due to the ongoing war. The citizens are suffering a lot and taking shelter at safe places. Indian citizens are reportedly being evacuated from Ukraine. Amid the tense situation, Bollywood celebrities have expressed concern about the people living in the country and also hope for peace. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with a long post. Farhan Akhtar also expressed concern over the situation on his Twitter handle.

Priyanka Chopra writes, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine.”

Farhan also wrote. “Thoughts with Ukraine..may better sense prevail and peace be restored as soon as possible.”

Take a look here:

Sonu Sood also tweeted, "There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine." It is worth mentioning here that Russia has launched a military operation on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced it on television.

