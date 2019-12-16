Priyanka Chopra cannot STOP gushing as audiences welcome 'Nick Jiju' in Jumanji: The Next Level

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share a clip taken in a theatre taken in India where the crowd erupts "Nick Jiju" upon Nick Jonas' entry in Jumanji: The Next Level.

Jonas can never get over the fact that Indians will call Nick Jonas their Jiju. After all, he did take our Desi Girl away! Over the past few months, PeeCee has been on the receiving end of Nick Jiju references. But she took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming clip from one of the movie theatres screening Jumanji: The Next Level in India. For the unversed, Jumanji: The Next Level released over the weekend and Nick Jonas returned to join Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian and Jack Black for yet another adventure.

While the Jonas Brothers singer appears only at the movie's crucial point, fans were happy to watch him arrive and join the gang. Some Indian fans were so thrilled to see him that they began announcing "Nick Jiju aa gaye (Nick Jiju has come)" during the entry scene. Priyanka couldn't stop herself from sharing the clip.

She shared the clip with the caption, "When @nickjonas enters a room in India..." She used the hashtag "#nationaljiju" and thanked fans for all the love they have showered on him and the couple.

Jumanji: The Next Level has been well-received in India. As per a Box Office India report, Jumanji 3 earned Rs 23.50 crore at the Indian box office. The movie collected Rs 1.25 crore on Thursday, Rs 5 crore on Friday, Rs 8.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 9 crore on Sunday.

Have you watched Jumanji: The Next Level yet? If yes, let us know your review in the comments below.

