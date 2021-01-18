Priyanka Chopra cannot stop laughing as she reveals to Rajkummar her favourite candy & it's hilarious; WATCH

Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s The White Tiger is all set to release on January 21. Now, Rajkummar has shared a throwback BTS video featuring PeeCee on Instagram and it is hysterical.

Rajkummar Rao, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Badhaai Do along with Bhumi Pednekar, has shared a hilarious throwback BTS video featuring his The White Tiger co-star Jonas on his Instagram handles. Rajkummar and Priyanka’s film The White Tiger is set to release digitally on January 21, 2021. Apart from Rajkummar and Priyanka, the film also stars newbie Adarsh Gourav in the lead role. As only a few days are left for the release, the trio has already begun promoting the film through social media posts and digital interviews.

Now, in the latest video shared by Rajkummar, he and Priyanka can be seen indulging in a fun banter. Rajkummar can be heard asking PeeCee “Which hajmola do you like the mos?”. To which, the diva jokingly said “Albela aam chulbuli imli.” Soon the former asked, “Do you like paan?”, to which Priyanka said, “I like pan pasand more than pan.” While sharing the fun BTS video, Rajkummar wrote, #BTS When Chulbuli Pinki and Albela Ashok went out to dinner. #TheWhiteTiger @priyankachopra.”

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s latest post featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas here:

A few days back, Rajkummar heaped praises about his co-star Priyanka while speaking to a leading portal. He said that Priyanka is truly phenomenal, a very chilled out person as being a global star she never made them feel that she was the biggest star on their set. “I have always been a big admirer of her work. It's fun to work with great actors as it enhances your performance and Priyanka did just that to me. She even helped me out in my scenes. I look forward to working with her more and hopefully, it will happen soon,” he added.

