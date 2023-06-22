Priyanka Chopra can’t keep calm as Nick Jonas helps daughter Malti Marie get ready; See PICS

Priyanka Chopra is currently setting the bar so high for all working mothers, by handling both her mommy duties and career like a pro. The star is currently on a high with the excellent reviews received by her latest outing, Citadel. But her busy career has not prevented Priyanka from enjoying the different phases of her daughter Malti Marie's growth. Recently, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely still with her husband Nick Jonas, and baby MM, to the much excitement of her fans.

Nick Jonas helps Malti Marie get ready as Priyanka Chopra looks on

In the recent picture shared by Priyanka Chopra on her official Instagram handle, the actress is seen holding baby Malti Marie, while Nick Jonas was seen helping the little one get ready and wear her ascot. "First Fascinator. Ready for Ascot MM?," the doting momma, who is all excited to witness the daddy-daughter duo's precious moment, captioned the picture.

In the picture, PC looks drop-dead gorgeous as always in a white embroidered salwar suit, which she paired with a matching embroidered dupatta. The Heads of State actress completed her look with a messy bun and a pair of chandelier earrings. Malti Marie looks super adorable in a white frock, which she teamed up with a pair of matching white sandals, a white hat, and minimal jewellery. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, opted for a casual off-white linen shirt and matching trousers.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post, below:

Priyanka Chopra's work front

The popular star played the role of a trained spy named Nadia Sinh in Citadel, which emerged as a major OTT blockbuster. It has been confirmed that Citadel will soon get a Season 2, and Priyanka Chopra will return to reprise her character. The actress is currently busy with the shooting of Heads of State, the upcoming action flick produced by Amazon Studios. She is teaming up with John Cena and Idris Elba for the project, which is helmed by Ilya Naishuller.

Later, Priyanka Chopra will make a comeback to Hindi cinema with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming women-centric road film. The highly anticipated project marks PC's first onscreen collaboration with her contemporary actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The project, which is helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, is set to start rolling after all the three leading ladies wrap up their current commitments.

