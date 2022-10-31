Priyanka Chopra can't keep calm as she 'finally' returns to India; To begin prep for Jee Le Zaraa?

Priyanka Chopra is one of the top actresses and has managed to make her name as an international artist. She made her Bollywood debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). Later, Priyanka played the leading lady in Andaaz (2003) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) Apart from Bollywood, she is also now one of the most recognisable Indian faces working in Hollywood. Be it her performances or her awards, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress has always been at the top.

Priyanka has been living in the United States for years now. After three long years, she is all set to come back to India and we're sure this is a piece of exciting news for all Priyanka Chopra fans. Earlier today, she took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement about her homecoming. She shared a photo of her boarding pass and wrote, "Finally...going home. After almost 3 years." Meanwhile, this will be her first trip after the birth of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas ' birth, whom she welcomed in January via surrogacy.

About Jee Le Zaraa

Looks like PeeCee has returned to India to kick start the prep for her much-anticipated film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead. However, an official announcement has not been made yet. The film is helmed by Farhan Akhtar, who will be returning to director's chair after his last venture Don 2. Meanwhile, Jee Le Zaraa marks Chopra's return to the Hindi silver screen after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink, which was directed by Shonali Bose.

Priyanka Chopra on her visit to India

The Bajirao Mastani actress was expected to return to India in April this year, however, it did not happen. Talking about the same to Travel+ Leisure, she said that her brain has been taking vacations every night, but she is dying to go back to India. "Every state in India has its own written and spoken language, which means different alphabets, clothing, attire, foods, and holidays. So it's like going to a new country every time you cross the border in India. Every time I go back home, I make sure I take time to do a bit of a holiday and travel," Priyanka said.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects in the pipeline. She will be soon starring in Amazon Prime Video's web show Citadel. The Mary Kom actress will also be seen in the movie It's All Coming Back to Me opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.