Priyanka Chopra can't stop smiling as she cutely holds Malti Marie in new PIC; Calls her 'my whole heart'

Priyanka Chopra is an actress who does not need an introduction. She has impressed us with her mind-blowing performances in films like The White Tiger, The Sky Is Pink, Baywatch, Mary Kom, Agneepath, Isn't It Romantic, Kaminey, Dostana, Fashion, Krrish, Waqt: The Race Against Time, and many more. Priyanka has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood and also enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from being a talented actress, she is also a doting mother to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and ever since she embraced parenthood with her hubby and American pop star Nick Jonas, she has been treating her fans and followers to glimpses of her daughter.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Priyanka took to her Instagram story and shared a new picture with her little bundle of joy Malti. The actress captioned the photo: "My whole," and also added a red heart emoji. In it, PeeCee couldn't stop smiling as she adorably looked at her daughter. The actress was dressed in a white shirt and olive green shorts. While Malti wore a white frock and a hairband on her head. However, Priyanka did not reveal Malti's face.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Malti's PIC:

Priyanka has been sharing often sharing Malti's pictures on social media. Malti's name has been taken from the middle names of Priyanka's mother, Madhu Malti Chopra, and Nick's mother Denise Marie Jonas. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas in January this year via surrogacy. She came home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU on Mother's Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has many interesting projects in her pipeline. The actress will be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

