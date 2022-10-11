Priyanka Chopra can't take her eyes off Nick Jonas as they attend a friend's wedding; PICS

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. Whether it is their adorable displays of affection or their love-filled posts about each other, these two have fans swooning over them. They have been setting major couple goals ever since the duo tied the knot in 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend a wedding

Recently, Priyanka attended a wedding ceremony of her friends Connie Cheng and Jesse M Powell on Sunday. She was also accompanied by Nick Jonas. Now, the actress shared some loved-up pictures of them together from their friend's wedding in Texas. Taking to her Instagram handle, PeeCee captioned it: "To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all! #chengingtopowell." In the photos, Priyanka wore a red dress, on the other hand, Nick marked his presence in a grey suit. Check it out: