Priyanka Chopra can't take her eyes off Nick Jonas; Drops sweet selfie of them – PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, one of the most loved celebrity couples, never fail to shell out major couple goals. They have a massive following on social media, with multiple fan pages dedicated to them. From their romantic pictures together to their cute moments with their daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka and Nick's posts on social media keep their fans hooked. Priyanka loves sharing glimpses from her life with Nick and Malti on social media, and just recently she shared a series of pictures as she and Nick headed out together.

Priyanka Chopra gushes over 'dreamy' Nick Jonas

On Monday morning, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories as she glammed up and headed out with Nick Jonas. She first shared a selfie, which gave a close-up of her stunning look and makeup. The Love Again actress looked extremely gorgeous in a pastel blue outfit and had her hair tied back in a neat bun. She accessorized with diamond earrings and a beautiful necklace that complemented her outfit. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for mauve lipstick. "Ice ice baby," wrote Priyanka. She then shared another selfie which also featured Nick Jonas. The couple is seen posing in a car, and PeeCee has a huge smile on her face. "See you soon Austin, Texas," she wrote while sharing the picture.

Meanwhile, the next picture shows Nick Jonas looking out of the window, and Priyanka couldn't stop gushing over his good looks. "Dreamy," she wrote, along with a heart-eyed emoji. Check out Priyanka and Nick's stunning pictures below.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Priyanka Chopra was spotted attending the Jonas Brothers' concert in Texas. She was seen cheering for her hubby Nick Jonas, and was accompanied by Danielle Jonas. Priyanka looked absolutely gorgeous in a neon green bodycon dress, and she had a blast at the concert as she grooved to the Jonas brothers' songs.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. While the film was announced in 2021, lately there have been rumors of PeeCee quitting the project. However, there has been no confirmation about that yet.

