Priyanka Chopra casts a magic spell in a black dress as she promotes Citadel in London; Paris Hilton reacts

Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming series, Citadel. She recently came to Mumbai along with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The actress along with her co-star Richard Madden hosted the premiere of Citadel for celebs and the media. Post promoting it in India, the actress jetted off to London. Priyanka took to social media on Thursday and shared slaying pictures from her promotional spree.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a black dress

In the pictures, Priyanka is seen donning a black body-hugging black dress. Her chic outfit came with a thigh-high slit. The actress decided to complete her look with a messy bun, minimal accessories and bold makeup. Priyanka truly looked bewitching in black. Sharing the pictures with her fans, she wrote, "Citadel has arrived in London…" Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, reaction from her friends and fans started pouring in. Paris Hilton dropped an awestruck emoji while PC's mom Madhu Chopra commented, "Beauty!!". Sayani Gupta dropped a fire emoji. Even the fans were all praise for her stunning look. A fan commented, "I have died and gone to heaven." Another fan wrote, "Such a goddess."

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen playing the role of an agent named Nadia Sinh. The cast also includes Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall, and others in supporting roles. The espionage thriller is created by the famous director duo, Russo Brothers and it is slated to release on April 28 on Prime Video.

Work front

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka has Jee Lee Zaraa in the pipeline. She will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The trio will soon start shooting for the Farhan Akhtar directorial. Recently, she announced her new film titled Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

