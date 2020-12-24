Priyanka Chopra celebrates Christmas spirit in Xmas tree shades with Nick Jonas & pet pooch Diana; See PHOTO

Ahead of Christmas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a beautiful picture with Nick Jonas as they step out for a walk together.

The festival of Christmas is around the corner and the entire world is taken over by the festive vibe. Each one is gearing up for the festival in their own way and the celebrations are going on in full swing. In fact, several celebrities have taken it to social media to give a glimpse of their Christmas preparations. Amid this, Jonas has taken the social media by a storm as she has shared a pic ahead of her Christmas celebrations.

In the pic, the Quantico actress was seen celebrating the Christmas spirit as she posed with husband Nick Jonas and her pet dog Diana. Priyanka, who is currently in London, was seen wearing a white coloured white overcoat, while Nick opted for a black jacket with jeans as they were strolling down the London streets with Diana. While the couple were a sight to behold together, it was Priyanka’s funky Christmas tree glasses that stole the limelight. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress captioned the image as “Christmas spirit.”

Take a look at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ pre Christmas pic from London:

As of now, Priyanka is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Text for You in London. Besides, she will also be seen in Matrix 4 along with Ramin Bahrani directorial The White Tigger with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav which will be releasing on OTT platform on January 22 next year. Amid his busy schedule, the actress has admitted missing her doggos and even shared an adorable throwback picture with her pet dogs mentioning that she is missing being with them.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is missing her adorable dog Panda as she shares a goofy throwback PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Share your comment ×