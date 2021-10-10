Priyanka Chopra celebrates ‘incredible’ Rekha's birthday; Shares a video of her icon’s iconic song

It is Bollywood’s ultimate beauty queen, an incredible actress and evergreen Rekha’s birthday today. The actress turns a year older but her charm and beauty still remain the same and she seems to have stopped ageing at all. Well, birthday wishes are pouring in from every corner for the actress. Many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media to post a birthday wish for her and one of them is the global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas who wished Rekha by taking to her Instagram stories.

Sharing an iconic music video of Rekha Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished her a Happy Birthday. We are sure that all of you Rekha fans would remember the song Salaam-E-Ishq, from the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. It is one of the best songs of Rekha and her dance is still etched in the hearts of almost all her fans. Sharing this video of Rekha, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Icon! Celebrating the incredible Rekha Ji.”

Take a look:

During a recent chat in the inaugural episode of Victoria’s Secret Podcast, VS Voices Podcast, Priyanka Chopra has revealed how she manages to tour with musician husband Nick Jonas during his concerts. “I do love our tour bus,” Priyanka noted while revealing that she wasn’t sure if she would want to live on a vehicle but Nick convinced her to try it out. “My husband was convincing and we did it in Europe and I was like, 'This ... is so amazing,’” Chopra Jonas recalled while adding that as an actor, despite having an idea about living in a trailer, touring with her husband was when she enjoyed being on a road trip.

