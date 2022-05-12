Priyanka Chopra celebrates International Nurses Day as she shares an UNSEEN PIC of her grandma

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating International Nurses Day on her social media handle. PeeCee is a true-blue star on Instagram. She is quite active on the platform, where she regularly shares pictures, videos, and life updates with millions of fans. The cross-continental star not only entertains fans in films and series, but also keeps them engaged with her posts in the virtual world. Her pictures always grab netizens’ attention and they keep coming back for more. And today, Priyanka took to her Instagram space and shared a picture of her grandmother, as she observes International Nurses Day.

Sometime back, Priyanka took to her Instagram space and shared a black and white picture of her grandmother. Sharing this photo, she wrote, “Today I’m celebrating all nurses, who are selfless caregivers…My grandma was one of them! #InternationalNursesDay”. The Barfi actress also shared a question and answer box and wrote, “I’d love to hear your stories of nurses who have touched your life in someway…let’s share their amazing work and celebrate them!”.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s story:

A few days back, Priyanka shared the very first photo with her new-born daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the photo, she can be seen holding her daughter close while her hubby Nick sat close by. Although she did not reveal her baby’s face, she wrote a heartfelt caption that read, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.”

