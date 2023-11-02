Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth away from hubby Nick Jonas; extends wishes to fans: PIC

Priyanka Chopra, who returned to India to host the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, celebrated Karwa Chauth away from her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress conveyed her best wishes to her fans on this auspicious day and shared a glimpse of her own celebration.

Priyanka Chopra shared a sneak peek of her Karwa Chauth festivities

Priyanka Chopra, who recently came back to India for an event, celebrated Karwa Chauth apart from her husband, Nick Jonas, this year. The actress took to her Instagram stories to provide her fans with a peek into her festivities and extended her warm wishes to those joining in the tradition. In the image she shared, there's a beautifully decorated sieve placed by the window with a lit clay lamp, waiting to catch a glimpse of the moon.

The Dostana actress added a caption to the picture, saying, "Happy Karva Chauth to everyone celebrating," accompanied by a red heart emoji. Additionally, she tagged her husband, Nick, in the post.

Last year, the desi girl celebrated Karwa Chauth by adorning her palm with henna, creating a cute heart shape with the initials NJ for her husband, Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra posted pictures from the MAMI festival

Not too long ago, PC took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures showcasing her attire for the MAMI Film Festival 2023. The actress grabbed attention in a white floor-length halter-neck gown. She sported a neatly tied-up bun and accentuated her look with matching jewelry. Her caption read, "Opening night at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival."

Responding to Priyanka's stunning appearance, her husband and singer, Nick Jonas, left a comment with "Damn" accompanied by fire emojis.

