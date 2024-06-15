Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu's birthday in Australia with daughter Malti; shares endearing PICS

Priyanka Chopra shares a close bond with her mom, Madhu Chopra. Priyanka keeps showering love on her on social media. On June 15, the global icon, who is staying in Australia these days, celebrated her mom, Madhu's birthday as per local time.

For the uninitiated, Madhu Chopra's birthday falls on June 16. Pictures of her birthday celebration have caught our attention on Instagram, courtesy of Priyanka's Instagram handle.

Priyanka Chopra's sweet birthday wish for mom, Madhu Chopra

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her birthday bash. The first picture shows Priyanka posing with her mom, Madhu, while flashing a million-dollar smile.

The second photo features the actress with her mom, Madhu, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The little munchkin looks oh-so-cute while gazing at a plate of chocolates with a lit candle on top.

Priyanka opted for a beige coord set for the occasion. She looks stunning in the photos.

In her post, Priyanka also wished her mom, Madhu, a happy birthday. The Love Again actress penned a sweet note for her in the caption.

Calling Madhu a "magical woman," she wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra."

Advertisement

Check out her post here:

Here's how other celebrities reacted to her post

Celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Sophie Choudry, and Farah Khan Ali reacted to Priyanka Chopra's latest post for her mom, Madhu Chopra.

Gauahar Khan dropped a comment saying, "Ur mom is truly gracious. I absolutely love her. Happy birthday aunty. God bless u always."

Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy happy bday Madhu aunty!! Total rockstar."

"Happy happy birthday Madhu. May you have an amazing day and year filled with health wealth happiness prosperity love laughter luck and more," Farah Khan Ali commented.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming film, The Bluff, in Australia. Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka also has an American comedy action film, Heads of State, in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra is vision in white as she enjoys sunset from balcony; Malti playing with bubble gun is the cutest sight; WATCH