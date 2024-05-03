Priyanka Chopra celebrates Women of My Billion’s release; calls being part of it 'inspiring’

Priyanka Chopra is not just known for her highly acclaimed performances in films but also for backing intriguing content through her production house. Priyanka has turned producer for the documentary Women of My Billion, which gives a glimpse into the struggles of women across the country.

Today, May 3, Priyanka Chopra crafted a special post celebrating the release of the film and called being part of it “inspiring.”

Priyanka Chopra’s heartfelt note for the documentary Women of My Billion on release day

Today, May 3, on the release day of the documentary Women of My Billion, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post. Sharing the trailer of the film, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Very rarely do you come across people whose strength leaves you in awe and ignites a fire within you to tell a story that can truly make a difference.”

Lauding the minds behind the documentary, Priyanka continued, “Presenting WOMB, a film created by these incredible women @srishtibakshi @apoorvarb that features stories of courage, strength and resilience.”

Expressing the film’s significance for her, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress stated, “Being a part of this journey has been nothing short of inspiring. These stories of change belong to you now. @womenofmybillion is out on @primevideoin today!” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Have a look at her post!

About the Priyanka Chopra-backed documentary Women of My Billion

The cast of Women of My Billion includes Srishti Bakshi, Neha Rai, Pragya Prasun, and Sangeeta Tiwari. The film is directed by Ajitesh Sharma and produced jointly by Priyanka Chopra’s production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, and Awedacious Originals. It is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The documentary follows Srishti Bakshi, who goes on a walking pilgrimage from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. She encounters different women and learns about their stories as she walks for 3,800 km over a span of 240 days.

Priyanka Chopra’s acting projects

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her action comedy film, Heads of State, in which she is set to share the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba. Apart from that, she has The Bluff and the second season of the series Citadel in her lineup.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals leaving daughter Malti with mom Madhu on work day; quips, ‘She’s returning the favor’