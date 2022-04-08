Priyanka Chopra channels her inner desi girl as the ‘sun hits just right’ in LA; PICS

Priyanka Chopra is a stunner and there is no denying this fact. We often see her sharing gorgeous pictures of her making her fans go gaga over her beauty. Well, today too the actress shared a couple of her pictures from her LA house as she enjoyed the bright sun. PeeCee looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a salwar kameez and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her. Also do not miss her infectious smile that will make your Friday morning bright.

In the first picture that Priyanka Chopra shared we can see her clad in a yellow kurta that had peacocks made on them and she paired it with a white pyjama that too had peacocks made on them. The actress completed her look with blue footwear, and black sunglasses and left her hair open. She posed in style with both her hands up in the air. The Barfi actress looked mesmerizing under the bright sun. In the next couple of pictures, we can see her laughing. Sharing these pictures, she wrote, “When the sun hits just right..”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently during a live session with ETimes, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu revealed that she hasn't met her granddaughter yet and further informed that Priyanka is happy with the new addition to the family. She said that she has not seen her as she is in LA however they Facetime each other once in a while. Expressing her excitement about becoming a grandmother, Madhu Chopra said that she had been waiting for something like this to happen for a long time.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra looks sporty in red pants and white jersey as she attends hubby Nick Jonas' baseball match