Priyanka Chopra channels her inner Urmila Matondkar in ‘Rangeela’ style; actress’ latest PIC will make you feel nostalgic

Priyanka Chopra and her social media game is totally on point. She always likes to keep it real and candid with her fans when it comes to her posts. A day after taking her fans on a nostalgic trip with childhood pictures, the actress is back with another post as she channeled her inner Urmila Matondar in times off from the shoot.

On February 18, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and posted a stunning picture selfie of herself. In the picture, the actress rested her hand while she tilted her head and looked passionately into the camera. The Desi Girl opted for a gray top paired with matching jogger pants and white sneakers. She tied her hair in a messy bun. We can also see a bag lying on the floor.

She captioned the post, "Channeling my inner @urmilamatondkarofficial" and also added Rangeela song Mangta Hai Kya song from Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan starrer in the background.

On Monday, PeeCee shared a carousel of images to take her fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a series of adorable childhood pictures. A carousel of 15 slides included a collection of photos showcasing her childhood adventures, from sporting a cute haircut to family vacations.

She also shared pictures capturing her taking baby steps into Bollywood. One of the pictures was from the mahurat shot of a shelved film, Asar with Ajay Devgn and Dilip Kumar. “Baby steps into movies.. Paper clipping my grandma saved of the mahurat of a shelved film called Asar with @ajaydevgn and the late Yusuf sahib approx 2002,” she wrote with one.

In one of the images she was seen posing with a snake, which she revealed was after the shoot of Dostana in Miami. She stated, “Dostana Miami post shoot shenanigans... why don’t ask”.

Following her brother, Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, the actress went back to Hyderabad just a couple of days back. She is currently shooting for SSMB 29 alongside Mahesh Babu. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is set in a globe-trotting jungle adventure. It is expected to finish shooting by 2026 and two installments are slated for release in 2027 and 2028.