Priyanka Chopra charms Nick Jonas with her mesmerising sun kissed PHOTOS as she spends a ‘day at the office’

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a glimpse of her day at work. The gorgeous diva left the internet in awe of her sun kissed look and husband Nick Jonas could not get enough of it.

Among the popular stars who have managed to leave their imprint across the globe with their performances, ’s name shines right at the top. The gorgeous star has wowed everyone across the globe with her charm and wit and continues to rule hearts. Not just this, her adorable photos with husband Nick Jonas often light up the internet as fans cannot get enough of their adorable PDA on social media. After having stayed at home for a bit, Priyanka returned to work recently and gave fans a glimpse of it.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped stunning photos of herself all dolled up as she spent a day at work at her office in the US. In the photos, a gorgeous Priyanka could be seen laying on the couch with her hair, makeup and styling all done. Clad in a yellow shirt, the gorgeous star soaked in the sun and spent her time at work as she reunited with her team after a break due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Nick was quick to react to wife Priyanka’s photos.

Priyanka captioned it as, “Day at the office.” Soon Nick responded to her and was all hearts in the comments. Priyanka’s close friend Anusha also left emoticons and called her, ‘gorgeous.’

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, Priyanka and Nick spent time together at home and often dropped glimpses of their lockdown shenanigans on social media. From chilling together to playing with their pets, Nick and Priyanka made most of their time together amid the COVID 19 pandemic. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, Citadel with Richard Madden. Reports were also in that Priyanka may have been roped in for Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4.

