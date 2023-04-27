Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas at his concert while he gives her a shoutout; Fans can't stop gushing

Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree as she is gearing up for the release of her series, Citadel. She kickstarted the promotions with her co-star Richard Madden in Mumbai and the duo went on to host the premiere in London, Rome and Los Angeles. Amid her hectic promotions, Priyanka took some time off to attend her husband Nick Jonas' concert in New York last night. Videos of the power couple have surfaced on social media and fans are in awe of them.

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas at his concert

Priyanka and Nick's fan club took to Instagram and shared videos from his concert. In one of the videos, Priyanka is seen sporting an orange outfit and enjoying the grand concert. Reportedly, she went to the concert with Citadel showrunner David Weil and executive producer Joe Russo. She was seen hooting and cheering out loud for her husband. Have a look:

In another video, Nick is seen dishing out major husband goals. During his concert, he was seen mentioning Priyanka's name while talking about his album. He said, "In my home here, our home, my wife is here." Soon after he said this, the crowd went gaga and they were seen rooting for the duo. Have a look:

After the videos were shared online, fans were seen reacting to them. A fan commented, "Much respect and admiration to Nick for waiting for Pri before starting the concert and never forgetting to send a shoutout to her." Another fan wrote, "The Forever Love of Nick to his wife…!!! He never forgets to mention her or do I Love you sign to Priyanka every time she’s on their Concert."

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Richard's Citadel also stars Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Moira Kelly and others. The series will go on air on April 28.

