Priyanka Chopra cheers for RRR’s Naatu Naatu, shares clip of the special performance at Oscars 2023

The much-awaited and prestigious 95th Academy Awards are currently going on and all eyes are on it. Pan India film RRR’s song Naatu Naatu had been nominated in the Best Original Song Category and today as the main event kickstarted, there was a special performance dedicated to this song. Priyanka Chopra, who has been cheering for RRR and this song since the beginning took to her Instagram to share a video of the special performance and we cannot stop getting excited.

Priyanka Chopra shares clip of Naatu Naatu’s special performance

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a clip of the special performance dedicated to RRR’s Naatu Naatu. In the clip which is taken from her television of the live performance straight from the stage of 95th Academy Awards, we can see the dancers recreating the exact steps and feel of Naatu Naatu. Sharing this clip, we can hear PeeCee cheering in the background and she wrote, ‘Wohooo!!! Amazing! #RRR #standingovation.” This performance was special also for the fact that to announce it we had the gorgeous Deepika Padukone taking over the Oscars stage.

Check out the post:

Indeed. RRR’s Naatu Naatu featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is a song that lifts up your mood the minute you hear it. It is making all us Indians proud at the 95th Academy Awards which are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. We hear that the musical performance of Naatu Naatu also received a standing ovation from the crowd and that itself is proof of the fact htat how much fans are enjoying the song.

Another point to be noted is that Deepika Padukone is the third Indian star to attend the Oscars after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra.

