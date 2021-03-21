  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priyanka Chopra chills like a boss at beach with Nick Jonas; Shares throwback PIC

Priyanka Chopra is already grabbing attention for her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Amid all this, she has shared a gorgeous picture from her Bahamas vacation.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: March 21, 2021 10:01 am
Priyanka Chopra chills like a boss at beach with Nick Jonas; Shares throwback PIC
  • 9
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Priyanka Chopra loves to treat her fans with pictures and videos of her life on social media. The actress has always been active on all digital platforms. She is in news for her interview with Oprah. She talked about many things in length and especially about her book Unfinished. The actress has recently published her book which is already receiving a good response from the people. And now to make our Sundays more special, Priyanka has shared a throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation with hubby Nick Jonas.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Dreaming of a boat on an island #throwback2019." In the picture, she is seen relaxing on a bean bag at a quiet beach. She is in a black and white shirt dress and is simply chilling under the sun like a boss. Her husband Nick Jonas is seen checking out surfing equipment in the background. The picture is taken while the couple went to the Bahamas on a vacation in 2019. Priyanka is looking gorgeous. 

Fans cannot stop gushing over the picture and have showered loads of comments on the picture. One fan has written, “wow girlll… lucky”

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s picture here:

In the latest glimpse of Priyanka Chopra’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, the actress talks about how she found her voice during the COVID-19 pandemic, by deciding to write her book at a very young age. Priyanka said, "But I had this time because of COVID and that helped me really delve deep". She is currently in London shooting for a web series.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates World Storytelling Day by asking fans if they’ve read her book Unfinished; PHOTO

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

You may like these
After sending Priyanka Chopra roses, Nick Jonas pens a lovely note on Valentine's Day: We're in it together
Newswrap February 12: Priyanka gushes over Nick, Ranbir & Alia to reunite on set, Arjun Kapoor’s sweet gesture
Priyanka Chopra gushes over 'babu' Nick Jonas after he asks her to sign his copy of 'Unfinished': I love you
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Ranveer Singh's gesture for his jiju Nick Jonas & the PDA: 'Wah special treatment'
Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas an ‘old man’; Says he smokes cigars & plays golf
Nick Jonas’ reaction to Priyanka Chopra’s teenage pic with a childhood friend will melt your hearts
Anonymous 2 hours ago

She is getting massively trolled for her 'my dad used to sing in a mosque so i was aware of islam' comment. LOL

Anonymous 3 hours ago

clearly for the camera.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Tell tale signs of a genuine relationship, you take your photographer with you on your private vacations...yup this relationship is that authentic

Anonymous 5 hours ago

And then she wonders why she gets so much hate ....pathetic woman can't go for 2 mins without wanting attention

Anonymous 5 hours ago

She looks stale .

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Ughh.. this mistress againn!!..

Anonymous 5 hours ago

This desperate woman has to post old pics only to stay in the news. Lame. She should try it with Work.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

What work? Hardly anyone wants to hear about a housemaid's chores

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Disgusting...