Priyanka Chopra chills like a boss at beach with Nick Jonas; Shares throwback PIC

Priyanka Chopra is already grabbing attention for her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Amid all this, she has shared a gorgeous picture from her Bahamas vacation.

loves to treat her fans with pictures and videos of her life on social media. The actress has always been active on all digital platforms. She is in news for her interview with Oprah. She talked about many things in length and especially about her book Unfinished. The actress has recently published her book which is already receiving a good response from the people. And now to make our Sundays more special, Priyanka has shared a throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation with hubby Nick Jonas.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Dreaming of a boat on an island #throwback2019." In the picture, she is seen relaxing on a bean bag at a quiet beach. She is in a black and white shirt dress and is simply chilling under the sun like a boss. Her husband Nick Jonas is seen checking out surfing equipment in the background. The picture is taken while the couple went to the Bahamas on a vacation in 2019. Priyanka is looking gorgeous.

Fans cannot stop gushing over the picture and have showered loads of comments on the picture. One fan has written, “wow girlll… lucky”

In the latest glimpse of Priyanka Chopra’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, the actress talks about how she found her voice during the COVID-19 pandemic, by deciding to write her book at a very young age. Priyanka said, "But I had this time because of COVID and that helped me really delve deep". She is currently in London shooting for a web series.

