Priyanka Chopra chills with her girl gang in ‘winter wonderland’ prior to attending the WEF 2020; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra jetted off a day back from Mumbai all the way to Davos in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum 2020. Ahead of her fireside chat with world leaders and billionaires, Priyanka enjoyed with her team. Check it out.

It has been just a day since jetted off to Switzerland with her team to address world leaders and billionaires at World Economic Forum 2020. The diva reached the winter wonderland and decided to enjoy some chill time with her girl gang before the real work begins. Prior to this, Priyanka was in Mumbai where she attended an event by the Mumbai Police and made heads turn in a stunning blue saree. Even Nick Jonas couldn’t help but go gaga over his wife’s desi look in a saree.

Now, as PeeCee arrived in Davos, she flaunted pictures of the snow-capped mountains of the Swiss Alps and then headed out for a meal with her team. Her manager, Anjula shared photos from their dinner outing in Switzerland and looks like Priyanka is making the most of it before she gears up for her ‘fireside chat’ at the World Economic Forum 2020 with world leaders and billionaires. As per CNN, Priyanka is at the WEF 2020 as Global Citizen ambassador who will be addressing issues like extreme poverty, climate change and inequity.

Recently, also was honoured at the WEF 2020 with the Crystal Award for creating awareness about mental health. The diva even shared photos from the event on social media. Other important personalities who are expected to be a part of Priyanka’s ‘fireside chat’ include Belgium’s Deputy PM Alexander DeCroo, South African disability activist Eddie Ndopo, P&G’s Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US President Donald Trump and others.

Check it out:

On the work front, Priyanka recently announced a series with Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Brothers which will star Richard Madden. Apart from this, she is also working on a sangeet series with Nick Jonas. In Bollywood, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink by Shonali Bose. The film received a standing ovation at the TIFF 2019. Post that, fans are waiting for the actress to announce her next Bollywood film.

