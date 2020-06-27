Priyanka Chopra condemns police brutality leading to Jayaraj and Bennix's death: Reeling from what I'm hearing

Priyanka Chopra Jonas went on to write, "The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through."

The mysterious deaths of a timber trader, Jayaraj (60) and his son, Bennix (31) in the state of Tamil Nadu have taken over the news for reasons that are rather shameful. The two were arrested by the police in Sttankulam and lodged in Kovlpatti sub-jail. They died in the hospital within a gap of 10 hours, one after the other and this has, in turn, lead to people protesting the deaths, or rather, alleged murders under police custody. The internet has come together to protest the killings and demand murder cases to be filed against Sub-Inspectors of Police, Balakrishnan and Pauldurai.

And now, joining the protests and condemning the killings of Jayaraj and Bennix, Priyanka took to Twitter to raise her voice against the incident and wrote, "Reeling from what I'm hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks."

Many on the internet have raised their voices in order to ensure that justice is served and in light of the recent killing of George Floyd, followed by the Black lives matter movement, many have been urging people to speak up.

