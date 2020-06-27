  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priyanka Chopra condemns police brutality leading to Jayaraj and Bennix's death: Reeling from what I'm hearing

Priyanka Chopra Jonas went on to write, "The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through."
11801 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra condemns police brutality leading to Jayaraj and Bennix's death: Reeling from what I'm hearingPriyanka Chopra condemns police brutality leading to Jayaraj and Bennix's death: Reeling from what I'm hearing
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The mysterious deaths of a timber trader, Jayaraj (60) and his son, Bennix (31) in the state of Tamil Nadu have taken over the news for reasons that are rather shameful. The two were arrested by the police in Sttankulam and lodged in Kovlpatti sub-jail. They died in the hospital within a gap of 10 hours, one after the other and this has, in turn, lead to people protesting the deaths, or rather, alleged murders under police custody. The internet has come together to protest the killings and demand murder cases to be filed against Sub-Inspectors of Police, Balakrishnan and Pauldurai.

And now, joining the protests and condemning the killings of Jayaraj and Bennix, Priyanka took to Twitter to raise her voice against the incident and wrote, "Reeling from what I'm hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks."

Many on the internet have raised their voices in order to ensure that justice is served and in light of the recent killing of George Floyd, followed by the Black lives matter movement, many have been urging people to speak up.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' tweet:

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Anonymous 20 minutes ago

busy body. world renowned, highly opinionated world leader. poke her nose into anything and everything to get bit attention.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement