Priyanka Chopra congratulates ‘angel’ Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne for winning Tony Awards 2024: ‘You’re a force…’

Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars but that does not stop her from always cheering and supporting for her industry peers. The actress often takes to her social media handles to acknowledge the achievements of her friends and other actors.

Today, she could not stop gushing over one of the biggest Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie, and her daughter Vivienne who won the Tony Awards 2024 for best musical.

Priyanka Chopra congratulated Angelina Jolie and her daughter

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of the gorgeous Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne from the Tony Awards 2024. Sharing this, The Bluff star wrote, “Huge congratulations to this angel who deserves everything in life and more! Congratulations on winning the Tony for best musical for ‘The Outsiders’ and also multiple awards and 12 nominations!!”

Priyanka further wrote, “You’re a force and I’m inspired by you every day @angelinajolie Congratulations Vivian”.

Check it out: