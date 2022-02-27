Priyanka Chopra congratulates mother Dr Madhu Chopra as her cosmetic clinic clocks 14 years: So happy for you

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas maintains quite an active presence on social media. The actress regularly treats fans to glimpses and updates of her personal and professional life while they keep coming back for more. Priyanka often shares gorgeous and candid pictures and videos featuring herself, along with her friends and family. Speaking of family, Priyanka is extremely close to her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra. A few moments back, Priyanka took to her social media space and congratulated her mother as her cosmetic clinic Studio Aesthetique clocked 14 years.

Sometime back, Priyanka took to her Instagram space and dropped a video that captures the journey of Dr. Chopra’s clinic in these 14 years. The video features Dr. Madhu Chopra, Managing Director of Studio Aesthetique, along with her colleague Dr. Neetika Modi and others. Priyanka, and her father late Dr. Ashok Chopra features in the video as well. Sharing this reel on her stories, Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations on 14 years!!! @studio_aesthetique So happy for you (orange heart emoji) @drmadhuakhourichopra @drneetikamodi”.

In other news, recently, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby girl through surrogacy. Sharing the wonderful news on their Instagram spaces, Nick and Priyanka wrote, ““We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)”.

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in Matrix: The Resurrections, where she played the character of Sati. Coming to Bollywood, her last appearance was in The White Tiger, alongside Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The actress will soon be seen in the web series called Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers. She also has the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

