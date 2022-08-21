Priyanka Chopra congratulates Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja on welcoming baby boy; Sends 'kisses' to the little one

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are currently over the moon as they welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. In the announcement post, the new parents took to their social media handle and wrote: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand." For the caption box, Sonam just added a blue heart.

Soon after, Sonam's industry friends took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Now, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story and congratulated the newly turned parents. She wrote: "Congratulations @sonamkapoor @anandahuja @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor!! Lots of love and kisses to the little one," accompanied with a yellow heart emoji. Meanwhile, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas also recently welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year via surrogacy.

Check out Priyanka's wish for Sonam-Anand:

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The wedding took place in Mumbai. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together with a maternity photoshoot and wrote: "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you, the couple wrote."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in her upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija. Priyanka, on the other hand, will be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

