Priyanka Chopra cried after getting vamp’s role in Aitraaz, was asked to correct 'defects' by Andaaz producer

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and fans love her. Career-wise, Priyanka has set many benchmarks and clearly, there is no stopping her! But, even the Dil Dhadakne Do actress had to struggle her way to success and reach where she is now. Reportedly, she too faced quite a few rejections and was treated harshly by a few producers and directors. Talking about her debut movie, she was seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta in Andaaz in 2003. The producer of this film, Suneel Darshan, in a recent interview, revealed that when he first met PeeCee, he felt that she had a few defects that she needed to correct.

Talking to Siddharth Kanan, Suneel Darshan recalled his first meeting with Priyanka Chopra. He said that earlier he had worked with beautiful actresses like Juhi Chawla, Meenakshi, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, so working with Priyanka was really different. The producer made her sit down and tried to talk to her and in the next 15 minutes he was assured of 2 things- that either he was going to make a huge success of this girl or it was going to be a big disaster.