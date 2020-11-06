Priyanka Chopra is crying happy tears over Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest love filled photos

The adorable photos of Virat and Anushka sent fans into a meltdown and Priyanka Chopra Jonas couldn't handle all the love.

If there is one celebrity couple that is taking social media by storm this week it is undoubtedly and Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper celebrated his 32nd birthday in Dubai with wife Anushka by his side as well as his IPL teammates. The celebrations were a massive hit on social media and the duo were showered with love in person as well as on social media. Later in the night, as Virat's birthday came to an end, Anushka even shared a couple of photos that scream love.

Virushka, as they are popularly known, twinned in black and cuddled each other for their photo session. Anushka can also be seen planting a kiss on her husband's cheeks. The adorable photos sent fans into a meltdown and it spread like wild fire on social media, thanks to their die-hard fans clubs.

A couple of celebrities also reacted to Anushka's birthday love-filled post for Virat and one of them was Jonas. The actress was crying happy tears, as she left three emojis in the comments section. First was a crying emoji, then a love struck emoji and then a red heart. Looks like PeeCee truly couldn't handle the love. Well, we don't blame her. Tahira Kashyap and were also all hearts for the couple.

Check out Priyanka's reaction to Anushka's birthday post for husband Virat:

Aren't these two super adorable?

ALSO READ: Birthday Boy Virat Kohli gives a sweet kiss to Anushka Sharma as he cuts a cake with RCB mates in UAE; WATCH

