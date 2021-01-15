Priyanka Chopra dabbles between The White Tiger promotions and her book Unfinished, drops another chic photo.

Amid her virtual press tour from her London home, Priyanka also revealed to millions of her fans and followers that her book Unfinished is now in the final phase.

has started off 2021 on a hectic note. The actress entered the new year with the shoot of her next Hollywood film Text For You. After wrapping that up and a small break, Priyanka kick-started the promotions of The White Tiger earlier this week. Ahead of the film's release next week, Priyanka is going all out along with her co-star Adarsh Gourav who plays the lead role.

Amid her virtual press tour from her London home, Priyanka also revealed to millions of her fans and followers that her book Unfinished is now in the final phase. The actress revealed that she is now dabbling in completing the recording of her audio book and squeezing in time for interviews.

Priyanka also shared a video from her room which was all things blue as well as dropped another chic photo. With her hair and makeup on point, the actress rocked a formal powder blue top. Posing for the camera, PC captioned her photo, "Hello, Day 4 of press. Today it's a mix of #TheWhiteTiger and #Unfinished (in no particular order) and flipping back and forth between the two has my mind (whirlwind emoji)."

Meanwhile, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas got a special screening of The White Tiger in the US and couldn't stop praising his wife. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a video and wrote, "Get Ready!! This movie is unreal and my wife @priyankachopra is exceptional in it."

