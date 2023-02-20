Priyanka Chopra dancing in the crowd while Nick Jonas performs on stage is true couple goals; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couples. These two have always been each other’s biggest cheerleaders and often grab the limelight for their social media PDA. Be it, Priyanka or Nick, both of them never hesitate in showering their love on each other on social media. Well, yesterday the American singer performed in Vegas and no point for guessing that his biggest supporter and cheerleader for the show was his wife. We shared pictures of their look earlier today and now a video of the actress dancing in the crowd is going viral. Priyanka Chopra dances in the crowd as Nick Jonas performs on stage

A fan page on Instagram with the name jeryxmimi shared a video on their Instagram page. In the video, we can see Nick Jonas performing on stage with full energy as the crowd can be heard cheering for the singer. In the crowd, we can see his gorgeous wife, Priyanka Chopra who cannot stop dancing and cheering for her rockstar hubby. We bet this sight must have made Nick so happy and left him excited. Sharing this video, the fan page wrote, “Nick gives his best show onstage for his biggest cheerleader in the public.” Check out the video:

Priyanka Chopra’s work-front On the work front, Priyanka has an exciting pipeline of projects. She will be soon seen in the romantic comedy Love Again featuring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Directed by James C. Strouse, the movie will release theatrically in the US on May 12. The film will follow the story of a woman who tries to cope with her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his phone number, forming a connection with the man to whom the number has been reassigned. The trailer of the film was shared on Valentine’s Day, and it received quite a positive response from fans.

