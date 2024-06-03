Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie are twinning and winning in new PIC; Nick Jonas says 'My whole world'

Priyanka Chopra is among the most beloved and admired actresses, having established her presence not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Back in 2017, PeeCee made her Hollywood debut with the action-comedy film Baywatch. The actress is currently busy shooting for her next, but still manages to take out time for family. She frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media, offering her fans a sneak peek into her world.

Now, taking to social media, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of twinning with her daughter which is making us say 'mom-daughter goals'. Check it out here!

Priyanka Chopra drops cutest picture with daughter Malti Marie Jonas

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable selfie with her little munchkin, Malti Marie Jonas. In the selfie, Chopra can be seen twinning in blue and white pajamas with her daughter MaltI. Malti can be seen sitting on Mommy's stomach and having a good time. She captioned the post, 'Her, Miss you @nickjonas." To which Papa Nick Jonas was quick to react in the comments section, writing, "My whole world."

Priyanka Chopra enjoys time with the Bluff team

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to post a video showcasing delightful moments with her team aboard a yacht. In the footage, she can be seen enjoying alongside Malti, who savors some fruits while the actress beams with joy. The compilation captures various cherished moments, including Malti's adorable expressions and playful antics on the beach. Witnessing the camaraderie and happiness among the entire team of The Bluff is truly heartening.

PeeCee wrote, "When I start a new project, it’s really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating, and breathing the art we’re contributing to. It becomes so much easier when everyone you’re surrounded by is full of joy, dedication, and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here’s to new beginnings.”

Check out the video here:

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka Chopra's latest appearance was in the 2023 American romantic-comedy drama Love Again. She has just finished filming for Heads of State. It is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, among others, in important roles and will be made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller.

Up next, Chopra is working on her next venture, The Bluff. The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, follows the story of a former female pirate. This collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Priyanka is also set to appear in the second season of the eagerly awaited spy thriller series Citadel. Additionally, she's slated to feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. There are reports suggesting that the film, previously delayed, might resume production soon. Sources indicate that the director has chosen to proceed with this project, starring Priyanka, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, potentially bringing forth positive developments in the near future.

