Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie get sweet surprise from Khufiya director Vishal Bhardwaj; see happy PIC

Priyanka Chopra has a massive following on social media! She has 89.6 million followers on Instagram alone, and the actress loves sharing glimpses from her day-to-day life, with her fans. She frequently posts pictures with her hubby Nick Jonas, and their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Tuesday, Priyanka shared a lovely picture with Malti, and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. She revealed that the Khufiya director paid her a surprise visit in the US.

Vishal Bhardwaj pays a surprise visit to Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie in the US

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories today, to post a lovely picture that shows her sitting with baby Malti Marie in her lap. Vishal Bhardwaj is seen sitting next to them, in a n electric buggy. PeeCee looked gorgeous in a black top layered with an orange shirt, and black shorts. She wore black sandals, and was seen holding her daughter Maltti Marie in her lap. Malti also twinned with her mom, and was seen wearing an orange outfit. She looked too adorable as she wore orange-framed sunglasses, and a white cap. Vishal Bhardwaj was seen in a grey shirt and black pants. Priyanka and Vishal Bhardwaj were all smiles for the lovely snap.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "@vishalrbhardwaj surprise visit," along with a heart-eyed emoji. Check out the picture below.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has directed Priyanka in the 2009 film Kaminey and 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf. Last year, Vishal Bhardwaj visited Priyanka’s New York restaurant Sona, and wrote, “What a lovely night with friends and the most delicious desi food with a twist in New York. #SonaNewYork @priyankachopra." In August this year, Priyanka stepped back from Sona, and is no longer associated with it.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Heads Of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Khufiya, starring Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi released a few days ago on Netflix.

