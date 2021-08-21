Inside Star Homes: Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, a look at their lavish bathroom interiors in PHOTOS

Extravagant balconies, swimming pools, gardens are few of the special home features that many Bollywood a-listers enjoy. However, bathrooms are often the most rarely-spotted private quarters of their houses. Speaking of which, whether we like it or not, bathrooms are the space where the time we spend becomes our most intimate moments of the day. Hence, this private quarter of one’s house should not only function well, but also be designed for optimal comfort. Bollywood celebs including , , and many others enjoy lavish bathrooms at their homes with extravagant features like walk-in showers and humongous bathtubs. Here’s stepping inside the private quarter of your favourite Bollywood celebs.

Priyanka Chopra

Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra’s LA mansion is all about white textures. The spotless wall includes addition of floral artwork while a wooden table accentuates the aura of her bathroom. Oval sink and a floral light bulb completes Priyanka’s lavish private quarters.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s spacious bathroom is where the diva performs multitasking as she gets ready for the day. In a previous post shared by her, we saw the diva reading a book to find solace, while also gearing up for her professional commitments.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone while teaching us the ‘Safe Hand’ challenge gave an exclusive look at the insides of her bathroom. The Creamy aura of her personal space is accentuated with delicate floral carvings, massive mirror and a flat basin. Check it out here.

Dia Mirza

Speaking of Dia Mirza’s bathroom, her private quarters are filled with grey stone textures. The spacious personal space also includes a plant with turtle sculptures. A mirror featuring wooden work completes her luxurious space.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and ’s bathroom is so spacious that the sisters also use it for their photoshoot sessions. Once the duo wore eccentric traditional ensembles only to sit by their bathtub to click photos with each other.

