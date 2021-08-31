Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone inspire Amyra Dastur; Latter says they’ve ‘set bars for the rest of us’

Actress and model Amyra Dastur stepped into showbiz with the 2013 film, Issaq where she appeared opposite Prateik Babbar. She has since then featured in several films across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries. In a recent chat with a leading daily Amyra revealed who her inspirations are in the film industry. She said that she is inspired by none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas and , as both these ladies have set high bars for the rest of the actors who do not come from a film background.

In a chat with Bombay Times, Amyra was asked which actors she looks up to for inspiration, to which Amyra said, “ Jonas and Deepika Padukone. Both these ladies are from non-filmy families and have reached great heights and set bars for the rest of us. Among actors, Ranveer Singh and inspire me because they are brilliant at playing different characters and have such diverse expressions. It’s fun to watch them on screen.”

Amyra will be seen in a web show, the shooting of which has been stalled because of the pandemic. When asked if it has been difficult to deal with the uncertainties regarding projects, she said “All projects have faced problems due to the lockdown. We began shooting it in 2020 and then the lockdown happened. We started shooting for it this year again, but then the second lockdown happened. Our show has a big ensemble cast so getting dates is another issue. Also, our set is big since we need to show Mumbai circa 1970 and having a limited crew isn’t possible.”

Amyra further added that the only thing one can do is stay positive and hope for the best, “So yes, we’ve had a few setbacks, but I have always believed that great things take time. Luckily, we have a great director, production house, and actors ready to get back to this project as soon as possible. The only thing one can do is try and be positive and hope for the best in circumstances that are beyond anyone’s control,” Amyra stated.

