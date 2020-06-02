Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone sharing the frame in throwback pics is proof that women lift each other up

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are two of the most popular stars in Bollywood who have also made a mark in the west. A couple of throwback photos of the two stars from a 2014 event is proof of how they have evolved in their journey.

Among the popular names in Bollywood, and are two stars who have not only made it big in India but across the world. Their fan following across the globe is massive and they are adored by everyone. Fortunately, the two gorgeous and talented stars have shared the frame in Bajirao Mastani as Kashibai and Mastani and fans got to witness their terrific performance in the film. Over the years, the two have been each other’s cheerleader and often comment on each other’s social media posts as well.

As a throwback, we take you back to 2014, when Deepika and Priyanka shared the frame at an event. The photos of the gorgeous stars are bound to remind you that women empower each other. In the photos, we can see Priyanka heading to greet Deepika as soon as she spotted her at the event. Clad in a pink and black dress with a high ponytail, Priyanka looked mesmerizing while Deepika is seen opting for a white shimmery gown with a plunging neckline.

The gorgeous stars greeted each other in a warm manner and went on to pose together for the photo. We sure wonder what the conversation would have been like back then. However, seeing the photos of Deepika and Priyanka together takes us back to Bajirao Mastani days. Deepika and got hitched in the same year as Priyanka and Nick Jonas and the former couple attended the latter’s wedding reception as well.

Here are the throwback photos of Deepika and Priyanka:

Meanwhile, currently, both stars are at home amid the lockdown and are spending time with their families. Deepika is with Ranveer and often, their adorable photos light up the internet. On the other hand, Priyanka is in LA with Nick and has been raising awareness about the COVID 19 pandemic via her social media handle. On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Priyanka, on the other hand, will be seen in Netflix’s production, The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

